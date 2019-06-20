The much-awaited trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala is finally out and fans were left in splits after watching the 2 minutes 27 seconds long trailer. Too honest to handle, the trailer pointed out its low budget hacks and issues which added to the mirth of the comic-cop drama.

Filled with stereotypical Bollywood elements, the trailer shows Diljit not as a typical “muscular” but as a “cute” policeman while Kriti plays the role of a scoop-hungry crime reporter. In spite of being packed with a typical Sunny Leone item number, over-the-top emotion, action and “wholesale mein dher saare villain” amidst the mushy romance, the trailer looks like a fresh take on comedy. Dropping the trailer on her Instagram handle, Kriti shared, “Indian cinema ki 245th policewaali picture. Par India ka pehla honest trailer. #ArjunPatialaTrailer out now: Link in bio.” (sic)

Watch the trailer here:

This will be the second time that Diljit will be seen playing a cop. He was earlier seen essaying the role of a cop in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film Udta Punjab. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma. Recently, the makers of the film had released a funny promo video of Diljit and Varun getting a lesson about marketing from the leading lady Kriti. The clip surely made the fans even more curious to watch the trailer of the film. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and will hit the cinema screens on July 26.