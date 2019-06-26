Coming just in time for the weekend, Main Deewana Tera track is out now and marks the first from Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. Amping the excitement around the same, the two actors had flooded their social media handles with its countdown as fans waited on the edge.

Turning out to be the sweet fruit of patience, the song with its foot tapping beats and catchy lyrics has been declared as “not the first” but certainly the “original ladki pataane wala gaana.” Crooned in the peppy Punjabi accent of singer Guru Randhawa, who also penned its funky lyrics, the sizzling track is composed by Sachin – Jigar and has already garnered over 2 lakh views in less than an hour. Donning a bling yellow saree with an equally bling sea green blouse, Kriti looked smoking hot while Diljit couldn’t look any more dapper in the monochromic suit, dressed in which he even attempts a handstand one minute, fifteen seconds into the song, pushing fans on their toes instantly.

Watch Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s terrific track Main Deewana Tera here:

This will be the second time that Diljit will be seen playing a cop. He was earlier seen essaying the role of a cop in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film Udta Punjab. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma. Recently, the makers of the film had released a funny promo video of Diljit and Varun getting a lesson about marketing from the leading lady Kriti. The clip surely made the fans even more curious to watch the trailer of the film. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and will hit the cinema screens on July 26.