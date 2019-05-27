Actor Arjun Rampal is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple recently hosted a baby shower at Arjun’s new residence in Mumbai where he shifted with Gabriella after parting from Mehr Jesia, his wife for 20 years. In his latest interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his new life, his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, falling in love with the popular designer and losing his mother.

Mumbai Mirror reported that not many guests from the film industry were invited at the baby shower party except Abhishek Kapoor – the director of Arjun’s Rock On (2008), who is also considered as his good friend. His sister Komal and cousin Kim Sharma attended the do.

The couple is expecting their baby by the end of July or early August. As reported by the daily, Arjun mentioned that it was important for him that his daughters accept Gabriella into the family. Saying that the last five years have been ‘sheer hell’ for him, the actor said, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?” He added that he met Gabriella through some common friends and they dated just for a year before realising that they are meant to be together. Arjun said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”

The Daddy star expressed his grief over losing his mother Gwen Rampal to cancer last year. He called her the ‘axis of her life’ and said they did everything they could to save her. Arjun said, “During her last days, she could converse only by raising her hand. She went away without saying a word. But she returns in my dreams and I hear her saying, ‘Don’t worry about a thing, never worry. Look after yourself.”

He also told the daily that one can’t resist falling in love with Gabriella.