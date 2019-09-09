Indians are on cloud nine after ISRO re-established communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram and celebrating the moment of relief in his own comical way was actor Arshad Warsi whose subtle dig at Pakistan’s incompetency in the same, set Twitterati in splits. After ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan-2 leading to uncertainty of the Vikram lander making it to the lunar south pole, Pakistan’s ministers trying to ridicule India’s lunar mission. Hitting them back was Dr G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief who slammed them by suggesting that the people who haven’t done anything of this class, can’t appreciate nor understand the complexity of this mission.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Arshad shared a video where a crowd of kurta-pyjama clad men with skull caps can be seen lighting a huge floating-lantern which was shaped like a rocket. Arshad captioned the video, “I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket… (sic)” and Twitterati could not help but double down with laughter.

I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket… pic.twitter.com/9PjiBhK3qO — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 9, 2019

Chandrayaan-2‘s lander Vikram has been found on the Moon’s surface and efforts are being made to re-establish communication with it. Although the lander is unbroken, it is currently in a tilted position. On September 7, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost its communication with Vikram just when it was 2.1 km away from the surface of the moon. The entire nation was waiting with bated breaths to see history get created but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

“It had a hard-landing very close to the planned (touch-down) site as per the images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter. The lander is there as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It’s in a tilted position,” an Isro official associated with the mission claimed.