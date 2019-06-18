Actor Swara Bhasker will be seen stepping into the shoes of veteran actor Shabana Azmi in the remake of Arth. The new film is being helmed by actor-filmmaker Revathi and Swara has been cast in the lead while the hunt for the male face is still on. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the film is expected to go on the floors in December this year or at the beginning of next year. The daily quoted a source saying that Swara has given her nod to the film but she’s yet to sign the project soon. It also mentioned that the Veere Di Wedding actor loved original Arth and Revathi’s work both on and off the screen.

The source said, “Swara has watched Arth and loved the film. When she was offered the role, she agreed to be a part of the project and will sign on the dotted line shortly.” The report added that Swara is excited to begin the project, more because she is getting to work with another female director after Ashwini Iyer Tiwari in Nil Battey Sannata (2016).

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play another important role in the film, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Shabana played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.

Meanwhile, Swara hasn’t announced any project so far. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania. The actor also did a web show titled It’s Not That Simple recently. Her return on the big screen is awaited.