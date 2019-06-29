Clearly leaving fans smitten for being the “bravest mainstream Hindi film of the decade” or as put forth by Bollywood diva Swara Bhaskar, the Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana‘s impactful performance in the lead, opened to a dull start in the morning but gained momentum by the evening on Friday. In the socio-political drama film, Ayushmann plays the role of a police officer as the movie touches upon the sensitive topic of differentiating on the basis of caste, religion, race, creed and sex. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex or place of birth.

Sharing the figures of the movie’s performance on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Article15 has a decent Day 1… Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning… Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2… Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely… Fri ₹ 5.02 cr. India biz. Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana… *Day 1* biz… 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra] 2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr

India biz.” (sic)

According to reports, Article 15 is inspired by the Badaun gang-rape and murder case. In an interview with PTI, the actor said, “It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people”.