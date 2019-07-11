Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is roaring at the box office. The film enjoyed a good opening week and it remained stronger in its second week as well. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has now grossed a total of Rs 50 crore and has neared the half-century. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers and tweeted, “#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. (sic)”

#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

However, it will be interesting to see if the box office collection of Article 15 is affected by the Hrithik Roshan’s release Super 30.

Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film is the first offering of Ayushmann this year and it has received positive responses from the critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.