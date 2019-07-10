Every other engagement came to a standstill as India played against New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday hence, it comes as no surprise that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 too landed at the suffering end. Seeing its business being affected adversely on day 12, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has now neared to half a century as it grossed a total of Rs 49.48 crore.

Sharing the stumped figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Article15 nears half-century [₹ 50 cr] mark… Biz was hit by #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19] on [second] Tue… [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 49.48 cr. India biz.‬” (sic)

This is another of Ayushmann’s socially relevant film that is attracting the audience to the theatres solely on the basis of rich content. The film deals with the subject of discrimination in India – much what its title suggests. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and good word-of-mouth from the audience. Article 15 is Ayushamann’s first on-screen offering this year. He has got an interesting line up of projects in his kitty. The actor has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.