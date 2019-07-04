Despite the raging protests by religious outfits Parshuram Sena and Karni Sena and irrespective of the torrential downpour in several parts of the country, especially Mumbai, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has managed to remain steady at the Box Office. The Anubhav Sinha directorial managed to rake a total of Rs 31.16 crore on day six.

Sharing the staunch figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, wrote, “#Article15 is rock-steady… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz.” (sic)

This is another of Ayushmann’s socially relevant film that is attracting the audience to the theatres solely on the basis of rich content. The film deals with the subject of discrimination in India – much what its title suggests. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and good word-of-mouth from the audience. Article 15 is Ayushamann’s first on-screen offering this year. He has got an interesting line up of projects in his kitty. The actor has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.