The torrential rains across the country could not manage to dampen Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 at the Box Office. Enjoying a healthy week at the ticket counters, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s socially relevant movie managed to gross a total of Rs 34.21 crore at the end of the first week and is still going strong.

Sharing the steady figures on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Article15 has a healthy Week 1… Metros contribute to its biz… Faces a new opponent, #SpiderMan, besides #KabirSingh, which continues to rule BO… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 34.21 cr. India biz.” (sic)

This is another of Ayushmann’s socially relevant film that is attracting the audience to the theatres solely on the basis of rich content. The film deals with the subject of discrimination in India – much what its title suggests. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and good word-of-mouth from the audience. Article 15 is Ayushamann’s first on-screen offering this year. He has got an interesting line up of projects in his kitty. The actor has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.