Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Article 15 has raked in a total of Rs 24.01 crore after garnering Rs 3.97 crore on Monday. The Anubhav Sinha-directorial opened to good reviews that affected the collection. After opening at Rs 5.02 crore, the Saturday collection of the film remained Rs 7.25 crore and Sunday collected Rs 7.77 crore. The estimated week one collection of Article 15 stands around Rs 35 crore if the film continues its pace at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of the film and tweeted, “#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon… Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros… Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Article 15 has emerged as Ayushmann’s second highest opening weekend grossing film after Badhaai Ho that released last year. The film finished its opening weekend run at Rs 20.04 crore while Badhaai Ho stood at Rs 45.70 crore with an extended four-day weekend.

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day weekend]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr

The film has been appreciated by all corners and has received good word-of-mouth on social media. With Article 15, Ayushmann continued to entertain his audience by socially relevant subjects and a performance-oriented cinema. He even thanked the audience for showering love on him for his performance in the film. In a statement to the media, the actor said, “Article 15 is an incredibly important film for India and its youth. I am delighted with the love and appreciation that the film has received in its opening weekend.” He added that he backed a story that seemed important to him and he believed that it was needed to be told to the audience. “It was an emotionally draining role and I gave it my all. I’m delighted that my work is being liked by audiences who want to see good and quality cinema,” Ayushmann said.