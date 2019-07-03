Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s latest film Article 15 is setting a new example of the fact that content-based cinema fetches audience at the Box Office. The Anubhav Sinha-directorial has maintained a nice pace at the ticket window. It collected Rs 3.67 crore on Tuesday that took its five-day total to Rs 27.68 crore. The film’s performance was marred by Mumbai rains and Kabir Singh-wave that refuses to slow down. However, the performance of Article 15 is still at par with the expectations.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest Box Office figures of the film and wrote, “#Article15 maintains a strong grip on Day 5… Biz was affected in #Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall… Metros are trending well… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 27.68 cr. India biz.” (sic)

This is Ayushmann’s yet another film that is attracting the audience to the theatres solely on the basis of rich content. The film deals with the subject of discrimination in India – much what its title suggests. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and good word-of-mouth from the audience. Article 15 is Ayushamann’s first on-screen offering this year. He has got an interesting line up of projects in his kitty. The actor has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.