Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is ready for the release of his next titled Article 15. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, it talks about social discrimination on the basis of caste and creed. Now, in an interview with a news daily, Sinha talked in detail about the film, the title, the subject and casting Ayushmann. He also stressed upon the casual discrimination we tend to do on a daily basis.

Sinha interacted with The Asian Age and revealed that he wanted to make a film about discrimination because it has been ‘inside’ him for a long time. The director said even though people today are more aware of non-discrimination, most people say or do things that are discriminatory in nature without even deliberately knowing about it. He supported his argument with an example and said, “You and I may feel like we do not promote discrimination, but we still do it because it’s in our DNA. Now, for example, when someone says his name is Salgaokar, we immediately categories him as ‘Marathi Manus’.” He also went on to share his personal experience and revealed that once he got a call from someone who introduced himself and said, ‘Sir, I am also Kayastha’. “I was like ‘Oh! Being the same caste is also a qualification’,” added Sinha.

Talking about having Ayushmann on board, the director jokingly said that the Badhaai Ho star cast himself in Article 15. He revealed he was once just discussing the subject but Ayushmann immediately told him that he would like to be a part of it if he was making the film. Sinha said that he hadn’t even narrated the film’s story to the actor and yet he said, “yeh film mai hi karunga. Aap kisi aur ke sath nahi karoge.”

Earlier praised for making a hard-hitting film like Mulk with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, Sinha is taking pride in making a film about the rights of an Indian citizen. He said in the same interview that he is so much fascinated with the subject that he wants to get the title of all articles under Indian constitution registered under the name of his banner. He said many people didn’t seem impressed with the choice of the title of his film but now that the film is ready for release, everyone is praising him for keeping Article 15 as the title.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film has already released and has created the required buzz. Ayushmann’s fans have already been waiting for his next after a stupendous on-screen performance in Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun. Now with Article 15, the actor has once again associated himself with a social subject-based cinema. The film hits the screens on June 28.