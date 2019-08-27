TV actor Ridhi Dogra, who is known for her performance in daily soap Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, took to social media to give a tribute to her late uncle and ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Ridhi posted a beautiful picture of Jaitley on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note. She described her childhood and how it was growing up in the family that had a stalwart like Arun Jaitley. Ridhi’s paternal aunt (bua) was married to the much-loved BJP leader who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

In her long note, Ridhi recalled the values and emotions Jaitley imbibed in her through his teachings. She emphasised on how much she learnt from her uncle’s decisions in life and his growth as one of the most prolific leaders in the country. An excerpt from her note read, “‘How’s your work going beta? What’s new in your industry these days?’ He would always ask me. And I would always feel short of words because I knew i would not know a patch of what he did about my industry but still he had this great quality to make everyone he spoke to, feel important to his time.”

Ridhi went on to mention in her post that the late minister loved the company of kids. She said she’s always going to remember him with a ‘warm prayer’ and ‘immense love.’ Read Ridhi’s full post here:

It’s heartbreaking how one is left with just some fond memories and learnings after losing a dear one in life. RIP, Arun Jaitley!