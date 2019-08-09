Known for telling stories that matter, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has planned to make her fourth film already. After directing Swara Bhasker starrer Nil Battey Sannata, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny is now going to direct a film based on Indian IT’s first couple – Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the idea of the film has been finalised by Ashwiny and her team has started working on it. The report suggests that the idea was initially conceptualised by writer-director Sanjay Tripathy and Ashwiny was immediately impressed by it. The daily quotes a source revealing that the film is currently in its scripting stage. “She has already started researching Indian IT’s first couple because she wants to have all the facts right before she dives into this inspiring story. The film is expected to roll next year. Sanjay Tripathy (writer-director) came up with the idea and scripting will begin soon,” says the source.

The director has got her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari on board to produce it along with Mahaveer Jain and she herself. Meanwhile, Ashwiny has just wrapped Panga with Kangana. The film is expected to hit the screens during Republic Day next year.

Who are Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy?

NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are considered Indian IT’s first couple for their contribution to the industry. The former is also respected as the ‘father of the Indian IT sector’ after Time magazine gave him the same title. He is the founder of IT company Infosys that was established in the year 1981. He served as the CEO of the company from 1981-2002 and then became its chairmen in the year 2011. Murthy was earlier employed with the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and Patni Computer Systems in Pune. Sudha, his wife, is known as the first female engineer hired by the automative manufacturing company TELCO in Pune.

The couple is the recipient of Padma Shri by the Indian government. Murthy has also been felicitated by Padma Vibhushan by the government.