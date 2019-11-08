Actor Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. However, none of the two have talked about their relationship in the media and seems like they would continue to do so. In her latest interview with a daily, Athiya commented on the rumours of her relationship with KL Rahul. The actor is clear that she won’t shelve any details about her love life to anyone outside her close friends and family members. In an interview with Times of India, while promoting her upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya revealed that she would like to keep her personal life reserved to herself.

The actor, who debuted in the industry with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, said she has totally dedicated herself to the audience as an artiste but there’s a part of her life which she would like to keep for herself. She first said ‘no’ and then kept mum when she was asked to comment on her relationship with KL Rahul.

The rumours of their relationship first sparked when Athiya’s close friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture of the actor posing with the cricketer on Instagram. Later, another close friend of Athiya – Vikram Phadnis took a dig at the actor and hinted at her chemistry with KL on social media.

She was also seen hanging out with the cricketer and other friends at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. In fact, a few pictures in which KL was seen holding Athiya’s bag inside the car. The cricketer also shared an adorable birthday wish for Athiya on her 27th birthday recently.

Even though Athiya is not ready to talk about her bonding yet, do you think there’s something between the two or are these mere rumours?