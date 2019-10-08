Grabbing eyeballs for her latest sultry look this Dussehra is Nawabzaade star Athiya Shetty in her latest red smouldering hot look and while fans drool over the latest pictures of the diva, one can’t help but wonder what cricketer-rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul’s reaction to it would be. Apart from setting the mercury soaring, Athiya even made Mubarakan co-star, Ileana D’Cruz and other Bollywood divas go heart-eyed in the comments section of the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a bright red blouse with a heavily-embroidered lehenga and similar coloured sheer dupatta. Wearing a dab of luscious red tint on her lips, Athiya teamed it with nude makeup and accessorised the look with a royal silver choker and a pair of simple pearl earrings. Flaunting her perfect waistline as she posed for the cameras, Athiya captioned the pictures with a simple red heart emoji.

Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul were recently papped outside a popular eatery in Mumbai where a few pictures showed KL holding Athiya’s bag in his lap as the girl uses her phone while exiting in a car. The two are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. However, both of them have always denied the news about their relationship.

It is believed that Athiya’s close friends including Sooraj Pancholi are happy about her relationship with KL and they swear off their loving chemistry. The rumours of them dating each other first sparked when Athiya’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram in which both she and the actor were seen posing with the cricketer. After that, even though Athiya tried to hide it, a lot of her fans spotted her at one of the cricket stadiums in the UK during World Cup 2019. In fact, one of Athiya’s friends also posted a picture of her enjoying a match in the UK.

On the professional front, Athiya, who made her debut with Hero, in 2015, will be next seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.