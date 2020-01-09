Marking another Independence Day release for Bollywood hunk John Abraham, Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial Attack went on floors this Thursday and will also star divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the action drama. Dropping the news on his social media handle, John set the fans on a frenzy including industry friend Abhishek Bachchan who sent in wishes for “Baba.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a picture of the clapper from the sets on the first day and captioned it, ““Attack” Shoot begins !!! . (sic).” Quick to comment, Abhishek wrote, “All the best baba. (sic) while Jacqueline quipped, “Here we go!!!! (sic)”

Back to the patriotic turf, John had earlier shared in an interview, “‘Attack’ is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”

Touted to be an action drama revolving around a rescue operation by a team led John, Attack is inspired by true events. The fictional plot is set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation. It is interesting to note that this will be the third year consecutively where John has grabbed the Independence Day weekend after Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, 2018 and Batla House released on August 15 this year.