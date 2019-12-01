Taking a breather with Anees Bazmi’s laughter riot, Pagalpanti, John Abraham is back to the patriotic turf, this time in Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial Attack. Featuring John opposite Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, the action drama has finally landed with a release date.

Sharing the latest update on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#IndependenceDay weekend yet again for John Abraham… #Attack to release on 14 Aug 2020… Stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh… Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand… PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor presentation. (sic)”

In an interview with a leading news agency, John shared, ” ‘Attack’ is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”

Touted to be an action drama revolving around a rescue operation by a team led John, Attack is inspired by true events. The fictional plot is set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation. It is interesting to note that this will be the third year consecutively where John has grabbed the Independence Day weekend after Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, 2018 and Batla House released on August 15 this year.