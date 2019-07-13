After releasing the trailer of his upcoming film Batla House, actor John Abraham has now announced his new film. Titled Attack, it’s a fictional story inspired by true events. John plays the role of a lone ranger who leads an ‘attack team’ to rescue the hostages in the race against time story. The actor is producing the film under his JA Entertainment with Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions and Dheeraj Wadhawan. Attack is being directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

Releasing an official statement about the film, John said that his production house is committed to bringing content-driven cinema for the audience and something that will keep them entertained and his next film is one such story. He said, “At JA Entertainment, we believe in ‘content first’. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”

He added that Attack is an action film and his love for this genre knows no bound. The actor said, “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project.”

Attack is expected to go on floors in December 2019. The producer of the film, Ajay Kapoor also talked about the film in the official statement and called it an intelligent story. He said that it’s a story that needs to be told to the younger generation. He was quoted saying, “Attack is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike in films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration.”

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently gearing up for Batla House, which is slated to hit the screens as an Independence Day release this year. The film is based on one of the most controversial police encounters in the country – the Batla House encounter case. John plays the character of a cop while Mrunal Thakur essays the role of his wife.

(With inputs from IANS)