Actor Arjun Kapoor‘s sister Anshula Kapoor has launched a new initiative Fankind that bridges the gap between a fan and his/ her favourite star and uses the opportunity to contribute for a better cause. In her latest interview with a news daily, Anshula opened up on this venture and some personal equations. She talked about how her relationship with her bhaiyya has evolved after the death of their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and how well does she bond with her sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. However, when asked to comment on her brother’s relationship with actor Malaika Arora, Anshula decided to stay shush and said that it was awkward for her to say anything on the same.

It all happened in an interview with Mid-Day. Anshula said that there’s a six-year gap between her and brother Arjun, therefore, her commenting on things as personal as his dating life is not right. “He’s six years older to me. We don’t really discuss these things. It’s awkward,” Anshula shrugged.

The 28-years-old added that both she and Arjun have tried to fill the void of their mother’s loss in each other’s lives. She said, “He is more of a paternal figure than a bro. Sometimes I’m mothering him, sometimes he is.” Anshula and Arjun have come closer to their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the demise of Sridevi. Talking about the siblings bond, Anshula said that it’s as normal as between any other siblings in regular Indian families. “If you ask me, it’s like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other’s houses. And if we’re busy, then we just text,” she explained.

She also went on to add that her dad, producer Boney Kapoor, is quite a Mr. Perfectionist when it comes to putting out anything that represents the family. Anshula said that even a picture that is going to be uploaded on Instagram needs to be approved by him because he picks on things like ‘curtain placement’ in a picture. “He can be a**l about something as small as a picture that we upload on Instagram. When we share it on our family WhatsApp group, he will comment on why the curtain in the background is not in place. He wants it to be perfect. He is more straightforward than Arjun bhaiyya. We, as a family, have no filter,” Anshula revealed.