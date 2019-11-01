Star couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. To wish each other on social media, both Ayushmann and Tahira made lovable posts and shared throwback pictures. The caption on their posts revealed just how their relationship has only become stronger and their bond deeper with time. Tahira wished Ayushmann with a throwback picture from their pre-wedding function while the actor, too, shared a lovely picture of Tahira from the old days.

The caption on Tahira’s post read, “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary💞 @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before😁😛)” (sic). Check out the post here:

Ayushmann posted a closeup picture of Tahira on Instagram and wrote, “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm ❤️Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap. ❤️” (sic)

Tahira and Ayushmann dated for a while before getting married in the year 2008. The couple has two kids – Virajveer Khurrana who’s seven years old and daughter Varushka Khurrana who’s five years old. Their Instagram timelines are filled with happy pictures of their family. Both Ayushmann and Tahira are doting parents to their kids. In fact, a video that went viral recently showed Ayushmann entertaining his kids by playing a dhol during Diwali festivities. Such a beautiful family!