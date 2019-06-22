Always the one to address sensitive subjects in the society through his movies, director Anubhav Sinha did not shy away from portraying the combustible issue of religion and terrorism. Undaunted, the director is back with Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and addressing the issues of caste system prevalent in the nation.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 is the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case. The film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The film establishes how its value has been forgotten but the makers have been accused of portraying the Brahmin community in a negative light. Assuming it to be inspired by the rape case of two minor girls in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, where they were later found hanging from a tree and evoking national headlines, a Brahmin outfit, Parshuram Sena, is reportedly irked with the movie accusing it to be “tweaked.” With the intention of portraying the accused men as Brahmins, they feel it will defame the community and hence, voiced their displeasure alleging that the film defames the community.

Not just this but Karni Sena too has reportedly instilled fear in multiplex owners with their resolve to collect outside the properties and stage protests against the screening of the film. The cinema owners have hence, requested for help and additional security from local police stations. Moreover, reports have it that Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are getting threats on social media ahead of the movie’s release.

Putting forth his stand in a recent media interview with IANS, Ayushmann had clarified, “I have noticed that there is a lot of controversy around Article 15. I would like to maintain to everyone who is protesting and claiming that the film is anti-Brahmin, please see the film. Our film does not take any sides, has no intention to showcase any community in bad light and it has been censored by the censor board who have their own set of guidelines of seeing a film. Our film is ‘inspired’ by real events and it is not based on a particular event. It is an amalgamation of a series of events happening in our country. Yes, it’s hard hitting and it will make you uncomfortable but it’s a real film. I only urge everyone to watch the film and not make any assumptions on the director’s vision and intent.”

The film is slated to release on June 28 and also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.