Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has got many interesting projects in his pipeline. One of them is Dream Girl which has him play the role of a cross-dresser. Now, the film’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is debuting as a director of a mainstream Hindi film with it, spoke about why he chose to cast Ayushmann in the lead role. The director talked to news agency IANS and revealed that the Badhaai Ho actor was his first choice for the role and he didn’t offer the film to any one else. He added that Ayushmann was the first name that was discussed with producer Ekta Kapoor while presenting the story to her.

The director, who has previously written scripts for Comedy Circus and is associated with films like Bhoomi and Freaky Ali in the past, also said that he always knew Ayushmann is one actor who can pull off any character on-screen. Raaj praised Ayushmann and said that he can be the right voice for many characters in films. He was quoted by the agency saying, “Ayushmann was the first name that came to my mind when I finished writing the story of Dream Girl. I think he is one of the actors with the capability to pull off any character that deals with gender complexity, equality or even a voice against toxic masculinity.”

Explaining what happened when he first brought up Ayushmann’s name to Ekta, Raaj said, “When I met Ekta Kapoor (one of the producers of the film) with the story, she immediately liked it and asked me who I planned to cast. I shared my idea of offering Ayushmann the role and she agreed. He liked it, and everything fell in place.”

Raaj has written the dialogues for Jabariya Jodi that features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. In 2013, he found a place in the Limca Book of Records for writing 625 scripts. In Dream Girl, actor Nushrat Bharucha plays the leading lady opposite Ayushmann. Raaj stressed over the fact that he wanted to present Nushrat as a small town girl for the first time in her career.

He said that Nushrat has always played urban roles and this would be for the time that she will be seen portraying a regular girl-next-door character in a film. “I saw Nushrat in Pyaar Ka Panchnama and there she was an urban girl, stylishly dressed. I wanted to break that image. In this film, the look and appearance will be that of a girl next door. If we look at the present crop of actresses, almost everyone has played the small-town girl except Nushrat. So, when I narrated the script, she happily took the opportunity to experiment with the image,” he added.