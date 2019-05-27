Featuring stellar actor Ayushmann Khurrana in an intense avatar for the first time, Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 is out with its teaser and fans are left on edge. The intriguing trailer opens with the fact that the story is based on “shocking true events” and narrates how “we have differentiated enough, now we will bring a difference.”

The teaser gives glimpses of Ayushmann in his police uniform, donning shades and sporting a full moustache to amp the intense look. Rid with a burning statue of BR Ambedkar, vehicles on fire and mob violence perpetrated by men carrying saffron and blue flags, the teaser left fans wanting to see more as it asserted that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. This is the underlining thought of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution from which the movie derived its title. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann dropped the new poster and the teaser which broke the Internet within a few minutes.

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are teaming up for a project. Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.