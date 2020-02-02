Amping up our spirits the right way up, stellar actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the BTS video of Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and fans can’t stop swooning over it. Among all the extraordinary scripts that Ayushmann opts for, this Hitesh Kewalya-directorial features him kissing co-star Jitendra Kumar in the Gabru song.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ayushmann shared the BTS video which opens to the sets being prepared for the wedding-themed song. From Ayushmann amping energies on set to Bosco Martin heading the choreography and making the actors ace the steps individually, the video is a treat for fans. When asked about his bold scene with Jitendra, Ayushmann laughs at the camera saying, “Ab toh pro ho gaye hain kissing mein.” He adds, “As an actor you have to do everything. You have to be prepared for everything.” Neena Gupta, who plays Jitendra’s mother in the movie, too is heard rooting for the lead pair. She said, “It (Ayushmann and Jitendra kissing each other) is a thing difficult, physically, for an actor to do because he or she is not used to doing it in public.”

Watch the full BTS video here:

Sung by Romy, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru’s music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi while the original music is by Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, the film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It will hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.