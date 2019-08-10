Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is unable to contain his happiness after winning National Film Award for the Best Actor for his performance in Sriram Raghavan‘s AndhaDhun. In an official statement released in the media, the actor expressed gratitude and love for those who believed in him and his choice of films. Ayushmann is sharing his award with Vicky Kaushal who has also received the Best Actor honour for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ayushmann said, “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content.” He added that the honour is a validation of his choice to be an actor in the first place. “Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place,” he said.

Ayushmann starred in two successful films last year – AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. Both the films have been widely recognised by the jury of the National Film Awards. While AndhaDhun has received the award for the Best Film, Badhaai Ho has won the award for the Best Wholesome Entertainer. Ayushmann mentioned this achievement in his statement. He said, “Over and above my personal win. I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done — Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho — have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse.”

While talking to news agency IANS, he described AndhaDhun as a ‘pathbreaking film.’ He said that director Sriram made a film that brought a new genre in Indian cinema and he feels fortunate to be a part of a film by such a visionary. Ayushmann added that AndhaDhun definitely made him a better actor and challenged him.

Talking about Badhaai Ho, he said, “With Badhaai Ho again, I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be okay to see this kind of cinema. I’m glad that a subject like Badhaai Ho also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household.” The actor went on to say that he loved the idea of going beyond cliche and stereotype in Hindi cinema with Badhaai Ho.

Our congratulations to the teams of both the films!