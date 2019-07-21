It won’t be an exaggeration to say that actor Ayushmann Khurrana has now mastered the art of presenting the most crucial subjects to the audience in the most entertaining way possible. Most of the films he acted in talked about a subject that Indian society often finds difficult to deal with. His next film is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that is about same-sex relationship and taboo around it. Ayushmann talked about the same in his latest interview and mentioned the need of having more mainstream films dealing with the subject.

The actor told news agency IANS in an interview that it’s important to make films on gay-rights because it will help remove the stereotypes around homosexuals. Ayushmann was quoted saying, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted.”

He added that when a mainstream Hindi film talks about gay rights, the audience is subjected to a new perspective that helps in normalising the same-sex relationship. Ayushmann said. “You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights.”

Another important story that he is bringing on-screen is Bala. Ayushmann plays the character of a young man who becomes bald and has to suffer due to society’s set standards of beauty associated with hair. The actor is aware that it’s crucial to challenge the beauty-related stereotypes and a film helps in making a wider appeal about the problem. Ayushmann talked about baldness being the most common problem in men. He said, “It’s a great shift. Bala has romance, but it highlights a different issue (baldness). (It is an issue) that 50 per cent men deal with after 30. It’s a prevalent subject and (I wonder) how we missed it till now. After all, we have tackled subjects such as sperm donation, body shaming and aging pregnant parents.”

The actor expressed his happiness over being associated with films that are socially relevant. Even his latest on-screen offering – Article 15 was praised for bringing stories about caste discrimination to the fore. Ayushmann said that he’s happy about his film choices today and seeing that the audience agree with his decisions makes things even more sorted. “Every single film has helped me discover myself and also set a new benchmark. I am glad to get such subjects,” he said.