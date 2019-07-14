Multi-talented star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a boon to the Bollywood industry but also to all fans who wait on the edge for his latest original pieces of shayari, guitar strings and songs sung by him in Punjabi or Hindi, apart from his stellar performances in socially relevant films. Treating fans on a dull Sunday, Ayushmann uploaded a video singing the Bekhayali song from Shahid Kapoor‘s blockbuster hit Kabir Singh and fans couldn’t have asked for more to add a musical touch to their weekend.

In the shared video, Ayushmann can be seen sweating hot at the gym, donning an all black athleisure wear teamed with a black cap worn backward to amp his boyish looks. He captioned the video as, “When singing your fav line becomes more important than the set.” (sic)

Check out Ayushmann’s video here:

On the professional front, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film titled Bala. The actor plays the role of a young bald man who struggles to meet the societal standards of pretentious beauty. Ayushmann posted a picture of the wrap-up cake on social media revealing that another journey ended and he was proud to give the film his best.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is roaring at the box office. The film enjoyed a good opening week and it remained stronger in its second week as well. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has now grossed a total of Rs 50 crore and has neared the half-century.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has got an impressive lineup of films till next year. After Bala and Article 15 this year, he is also headlining Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s shooting is currently going on in Lucknow and Ayushmann is expected to join the team soon. Next up his sleeve is Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While in the former, he has played the role of a cross-dresser, the latter is the story of a homosexual relationship.