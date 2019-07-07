Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film titled Bala. The actor plays the role of a young bald man who struggles to meet the societal standards of pretentious beauty. Ayushmann posted a picture of the wrap-up cake on social media revealing that another journey ended and he was proud to give the film his best. The actor further thanked the rest of the cast and the crew of the film in his post on Twitter. His post read, “And it’s a wrap for #Bala. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. Nov 2019 🙏🏻” (sic)

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik who earlier helmed Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. The film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles apart from Ayushmann. Bala is another socially relevant film coming from the timeline of the Badhaai Ho-star. He is known for spearheading films that are equal parts entertaining and meaningful. In fact, his latest released film – Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was appreciated by all the sections of the society. It was a film based on social discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, language, race and place of birth.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has got an impressive lineup of films till next year. After Bala and Article 15 this year, he is also headlining Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s shooting is currently going on in Lucknow and Ayushmann is expected to join the team soon. Next up his sleeve is Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While in the former, he has played the role of a cross-dresser, the latter is the story of homosexual relationship.