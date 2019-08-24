There is no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana‘s “pathbreaking film” AndhaDhun which recently landed the stellar actor with a National award. After a thundering success in China, apart from home turf, the new posters of the Sriram Raghavan directorial are out as it will soon hit cinema screens across South Korea.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “After a superb run in #China, #AndhaDhun to release in #SouthKorea on 28 Aug 2019 [over 90 screens]… Poster for the local market: (sic)”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is unable to contain his happiness after winning National Film Award for the Best Actor for his performance in Sriram Raghavan‘s AndhaDhun. In an official statement released in the media, the actor expressed gratitude and love for those who believed in him and his choice of films.

While talking to news agency IANS, he described AndhaDhun as a ‘pathbreaking film.’ He said that director Sriram made a film that brought a new genre in Indian cinema and he feels fortunate to be a part of a film by such a visionary. Ayushmann added that AndhaDhun definitely made him a better actor and challenged him.

Talking about the movie’s performance in China, it had created a storm at the Box Office there. Titled Piano Player, it emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film in China in April while continuing to attract the audience to theatres. Tabu who played the main antagonist in the film, talked to a daily earlier, about what’s keeping the audience engaged in AndhaDhun. Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, the actor had said that it’s ‘gratifying’ to see her film getting global recognition.

Tabu talked to Mid-Day and mentioned that what’s working in AndhaDhun‘s favour is its universal appeal. The actor explained that the characters in the film are not ‘culturally’ bound and the ‘situations and emotions are real.’ Tabu said that the story of the film is such that it leaves a viewer thinking about it for long. She was quoted by the daily saying, “When AndhaDhun released here, we saw how people were talking about the end for months. It’s almost as if the audience had become investigators, which is so rare.”