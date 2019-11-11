Heralded as a multi-talented actor, Bala star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just out with a clause to slap social issues right onto the centre stage but also knows how to drive home his rational points with his commendable oration and his latest video ahead of International Men’s Day is proof of the same. Asserting that “jisko dard hota hai wohi mard hota hai (the one who hurts is the man),” Ayushmann broke the age-old stereotype of men don’t cry or men don’t feel pain and fans couldn’t help but gush.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the video which opens to him conveniently styling himself before he reaches the mic, seats himself on the stool and very beautifully shatters the gender divide and stereotypes. The video was captioned, “What makes a true gentleman?‬ ‪This coming International Men’s Day let’s find out with me and @themancompany ‬‪#themancompany #gentlemaninyou (sic).”

From Vicky Donor in 2012 to Article 15 and Bala in 2019, Ayushmann has chalked a long, staunch and successful route of socially relevant films with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan being added to the kitty next year. Talking about his latest release Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India.

Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.