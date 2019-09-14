Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 35th birthday today. In a lovely post shared by his wife Tahira Kashyap, it is revealed that the actor had an intimate birthday celebration at home with some close friends and family members. Ayushmann, whose latest film Dream Girl has just hit the theatres, is seen posing with his filmmaker wife and the bunch of his other loved ones in the post shared by Tahira on Instagram. The beautiful post also has a heartwarming birthday wish for Ayushmann and a picture of the couple in which Tahira is seen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

The caption on the post reads, “Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it’s so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you❤️ Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable❤️ ” (sic). As revealed from the many people Tahira has tagged on her post, the guest list included Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya, Nushrat Bharucha, Mukti Mohan, Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Rochak Kohli, Aanand L Rai, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ragu Ram and Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana among others. Check out the post here:

In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, Ayushmann revealed that he was planning a day-off with family and friends on his birthday. The actor also said even though he has got his birthday gift already with Dream Girl getting a good start at Box Office, he wishes to balance his work schedule better in the coming year so that he is able to spend some more time with the family. The actor said, “The last few years have been hectic. I have been shooting non-stop. no complaints there because Ii have been part of some amazing movies that have shaped the taste of audiences, but I do wish to balance my schedules better and carve out more time for my family. I have missed them a lot, and they have been my pillars of strength.”