We live in a virtual world and literally bank upon it for memories and reminders but while many of us would not have a picture of our respective partners from the first time they walked into our lives, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana is an exception. If the throwback picture of Tahira Kashyap, from her “first year in Mumbai” and his “life” was any less gush-worthy, Ayushmann certainly left fans swooning over the birthday note he penned for his producer-wife which is all things poetic, old school and unconditionally lovely.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the picture that features Tahira in an easy-breesy white dress, sporting long hair and a million-dollar smile while posing in the backdrop of the beach. Ayushmann’s birthday note read, “Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love (sic).”

Tahira and Ayushmann dated for a while before getting married in the year 2008. The couple has two kids – Virajveer Khurrana who’s seven years old and daughter Varushka Khurrana who’s five years old. Their Instagram timelines are filled with happy pictures of their family. Both Ayushmann and Tahira are doting parents to their kids. In fact, a video that went viral recently showed Ayushmann entertaining his kids by playing a dhol during Diwali festivities. The star couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in November last year. To wish each other on social media, both Ayushmann and Tahira penned lovable posts and shared throwback pictures. The caption on their posts revealed just how their relationship has only become stronger and their bond turned deeper with time.

During Christmas 2019, producer Tahira Kashyap and her National Award-winning actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana left fans swooning over their viral pictures from the Bahamas. Bringing in Christmas a day later, Tahira and Ayushman flaunted their bikini bodies and how!

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for Hitesh Kewalya-directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, whose trailer was dropped recently. Starring actors Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta alongside him, the movie addresses the issue of homosexuality while featuring Ayushmann’s most astonishing and strongest performance of his career trajectory.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the movie will hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.