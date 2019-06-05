Veteran model, comedian, film and theatre actor Dinyar Contractor died on Wednesday, June 5. Family sources revealed the news to the media. He was 79 and had been suffering from various age-related illnesses for some time.

Popular for his comic roles – Casino Manager in Baadshah (1999) and Principal in Khiladi (1992), among others, the veteran actor was also the recipient of Padma Shri Award. He was conferred with the prestigious award earlier this year by President Ramnath Kovind. Apart from being an on-screen performer, Dinyar Contractor was also a celebrated theatre personality. The veteran actor also appeared on the small screen and worked on television programs with Adi Marzban when DD-2 channel was launched in Mumbai years ago. His performance in popular show Hum Sab Ek Hai will always be remembered.

Reports suggest that his cremation is scheduled for 3: 30 pm at Worli in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, when he received the Padma Shri Award, he revealed to the media that he couldn’t believe the news. Dinyar said that he never worked for awards but it was a good surprise.

The actor also told the media that after acting both on and off the screen, he now wishes to host a big show. In fact, he was planning a ‘huge, mega, magical show this year.’

RIP