Treating fans to a sneak-peek of Ahmed Khan-directorial Baaghi 3 as the team shoots with lead star Tiger Shroff in Serbia, Ayesha Shroff made sure that her actor-son’s “hard work, will power and perfection” was respected by fans across social media platforms. Ayesha shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming action-drama that claimed Tiger to be “shooting action bare body in zero degrees” and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha shared the picture where she can be seen, covered head to toe against the chill of Serbia while Tiger barely had a warm shawl wrapped around him. The two looked deep in a conversation and Ayesha captioned the post with further details. It read, “On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian my thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them @tigerjackieshroff @nadiadwalagrandson @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @diptijindal @adnanshaikh786 @teamtigershroff @amityashwant_hair @sagar__sports_therapist @ishagoraksha @kim__alvares @jaikastunts @santha_dop @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88 #baaghi3 (sic).”

Director Farhad Samji and his team including all the major actors of his film – Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Satish Kaushik are in Serbia for a month-long shoot schedule. The shooting of Baaghi 3 began with Tiger filming a big action sequence amid 400 cars in Mumbai and recently, in an interview, Farhad gave some more details about his film.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Samji revealed that the bond between Riteish and Tiger in the film is like that of Ram-Lakhan. The director said Riteish is known for his comedy in films but his character in Baaghi 3 is going to surprise the audience. The report in the daily also mentioned that Baaghi 3 is going to have some doses of comedy and Riteish’s character is quite crucial to bring out that humour in the film.

Samji said his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.