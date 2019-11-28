Pepping our drooping moods this mid-week, Baaghi 3 star Ankita Lokhande treated fans to her hot and sexy pictures and the Internet couldn’t stop drooling. Flooding our social media feeds with her ravishing pictures, the diva made sure that fans’ jaws fell to the floor in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a plethora of pictures where she can be seen slaying in a red gown with a thigh-high slit. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden earrings, Ankita pulled back her hair in a bun as she struck sultry poses.

Check out Ankita latest pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:50pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:55pm PST

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3, Farhad had said in an interview earlier that his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji had added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Ankita had shared, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.