Director Farhad Samji and his team are all set to kick-start the next schedule of Baaghi 3 in Serbia from next month. The filmmaker reveals that all the major actors of his film – Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Satish Kaushik are set to fly to the European city for a month-long shoot schedule. The shooting of Baaghi 3 began with Tiger filming a big action sequence amid 400 cars in Mumbai and now, in his latest interview, Samji gave some more details about his film.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Samji revealed that the bond between Riteish and Tiger in the film is like that of Ram-Lakhan. The director said Riteish is known for his comedy in films but his character in Baaghi 3 is going to surprise the audience. The report in the daily also mentioned that Baaghi 3 is going to have some doses of comedy and Riteish’s character is quite crucial to bring out that humour in the film.

Samji said his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

The director, who’s currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Housefull 4, also revealed that Shraddha is playing the role of an air-hostess in the film. Samji described Shraddha’s character as a ‘free-spirited’ girl. The actor is returning to the franchise after the first film. In Baaghi 2, Disha Patani played the central character opposite Tiger. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.