The Forbes list declared him to be one of the richest celebrities in the world yet if they were to list one of the busiest stars, Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar would have topped the list given he just dropped his first look from a new project, Bachchan Pandey, even while Mission Mangal, Houseful 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Good News and Sooryavanshi are still waiting in the pipeline. Interestingly, Akshay essayed the character by the same name, Bachchan Pandey, in his 2008 release Tashan.

Dropping the first look on his Instagram handle, Akshay can be seen flaunting his chiselled body as he donned only a black lungi, draped smartly, as he accessorised the look with several gold chains and stood posing bare feet with a grim expression. The post was captioned, “Coming on Christmas 2020! ‪In & As #BachchanPandey ‪In #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhadsamji ‬@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala (sic).”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the cinema screens on Christmas 2020. If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon will be coming on-board as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Akshay is once again going all big with action in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In earlier behind-the-scenes footage of the film, the actor was seen performing larger-than-life action while shooting in Thailand. The video seemed to be promising high-octane and ‘unadulterated’ action in Sooryavanshi.

He will also be seen in Mission Mangal which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi apart from Akshay. The teaser showed the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).