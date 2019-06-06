After Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Nikitin Dheer, actor Gulshan Grover has joined the stunning starcast of Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. Bollywood’s Bad Man is playing the main villain in the film and he has already begun shooting in Bangkok. DNA revealed the news and mentioned that Gulshan’s character has got a different kind of edge. The report suggested that the baddy in Sooryavanshi is someone who thinks he is doing right to others while others think of him as a bad guy. The daily quoted a source close to the development saying, “This antagonist is a new kind of opposition to the hero. His sense of good and bad has blurred. While you may think that he’s bad, he thinks he’s a good guy.”

Gulshan’s appearance as the main antagonist is also striking as he will be seen donning a stylish look. The actor himself confirmed the news to the daily but did not give much away about his character. He said that he agreed to come on board the film the moment he heard the script. Grover said that he has always been a strong admirer of the kind of cinema Rohit Shetty makes. He told the daily that he always encourages Rohit’s sense of larger-than-life mass entertainers. Praising the director further, GG said that Rohit ‘deserves all the success he has got and also deserves even more.’ He was quoted saying, “He keeps his family and young audiences in mind while making his films. Rohit makes larger-than-life fantastic cinema for the entire family to enjoy. And he knows the technique so well, it’s amazing.”

While it will be after a long time that Grover will return on-screen in a full-fledged mainstream commercial film as the lead antagonist, it’s not for the first time he is working with Akshay. He has clashed with the actor as the baddy in movies like Mohra (1994), Khiladi (1992), and Hera Pheri (2000). The actor reacted on teaming up with Akshay once again. He said that working with the Kesari star doesn’t only bring a lot of discipline but also offers positivity in life. He called Akshay his ‘brother’ and said, “Apart from the working relationship and the camaraderie on the sets, Akshay is like a brother. He’s such a positive force around and the support from him is so strong, it’s always great working with him.”