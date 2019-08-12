One of the most successful Hindi films of 2018 and the winner of a National Award for the Best Wholesome Entertainer, Badhaai Ho is gearing up for its second instalment. As revealed by a leading daily in its latest report, the makers of the film have decided to take the brand ahead as a franchise and are on a hunt for a suitable ensemble cast now. The news published by Mumbai Mirror revealed that the script of the second film in the franchise is ready and it’s again going to deal with a relevant subject in an entertaining way.

The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “The script has been locked, and the makers are on the lookout to finalise on the cast. The second instalment will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and two young couples. It will take off next year.”

It is not yet known if Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and the other members of the film will be seen in the second film or not. However, the announcements related to the franchise are going to be made soon.

Badhaai Ho, directed by Amit Sharma, also won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri, who played the role of Dadi. The film also bagged major Bollywood film awards – Filmfare, Zee Cine and Star Screen among others. Ayushmann expressed his excitement over the film’s National Award-win. He said, “I’m glad that a subject like Badhaai Ho won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household.” Even Neena Gupta, who played the character of a 50-something woman who becomes pregnant with her third child, mentioned how Badhaai Ho deserved the honour. “I think Badhaai Ho totally deserves this honour. I have not heard even one person criticise the film, which is very rare,” she said.

While its second instalment is in the works, the film is also being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.