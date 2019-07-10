Treating fans after a long wait, Indian pop icon Badshah is back with another party anthem, Paagal and this time it features Playboy model Rose Romero in it. Setting fans instantly swooning, the Bollywood sensation dropped the track on his Instagram handle and has already clocked over 4.6 million views on YouTube while still going strong.

The song has been written, composed and produced by Badshah himself while the video has been shot by Marlon Pena and choreographed by Greg Chapkis. Badshah shared the news on Instagram as he wrote, “PAAGAL OUT NOW! LINK IN BIO @mrmarlonp @adityadevmusic @rose__romero @youtube @youtubeindia @spotify @spotifyindia @radiomirchi @gaana @amazonprimemusicin @jiosaavn @wynkmusic @hungamamusic @youtubemusic @mtvbeats @sonymusicindia” (sic).

Watch the song here:

The song has been shot in iconic locations of LA skyline and the peppy beats are all the fans needed to groove this weekend. “Badshah is the reigning king of pop. This hooky ear worm is accompanied by an equally colourful video directed by the brilliant Marlon Pena and featuring some of the biggest global dance crews. With Pagal, Badshah is laying the foundation for becoming an International star,” said Sony Music India’s Shridhar Subramaniam in an interview with a leading news agency.