Climbing up to become another Rs 100 crore grosser for the lead stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala is enjoying another week of dominion at the multiplexes. Collecting a total of Rs 90.74 crore so far, the movie is not far from hitting the century anytime now.

Sharing the outstanding figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Bala dominates multiplexes… Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Should hit ₹ cr in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 90.74 cr. #India biz… Will be Ayushmann’s third, Yami’s third and Bhumi’s second cr grosser. (sic)”

Performing greater than expectations, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, has not only managed to impress the audience pan India but also left fans from international turf smitten. Setting another benchmark, the movie has become Ayushmann’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia as well as beat the records of previous Hollywood and Bollywood films in UAE.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India. Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.