Recording a superb growth on the second day of release itself, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, is already looking like a sure shot blockbuster. Grossing a total of Rs 25.88 crore on the second day already, the movie is gearing to enter the Rs 40 crore club on Sunday.

Sharing the staunch numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2… Records superb growth… Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark… Will be Ayushmann’s third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

On the first day of its release, Bala became the biggest opener of Ayushmann’s career. Breaking his own record of Dream Girl, the film minted Rs 10.15 crore on its first day. The strong word of mouth and Ayushmann himself as a brand, worked as the key factors for the film to perform excellently at the box office. The film is expected to grow further in the coming days.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India.

Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.