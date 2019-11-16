Treading steady waters after enjoying a good week’s run at the Box Office, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore club. Grossing a total of Rs 76 crore so far, the weekend is expected to add to Bala’s substantial growth.

Sharing the concrete numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Bala is steady… Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun… Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

Performing greater than expectations, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, has not only managed to impress the audience pan India but also left fans from international turf smitten. Setting another benchmark, the movie has become Ayushmann’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia as well as beat the records of previous Hollywood and Bollywood films in UAE.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India. Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.