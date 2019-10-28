The new posters of Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam have started flooding in with greater force as the release date nears and the latest one is all about the protagonist trying hard to get his “love story ki nayya paar“. Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam.

A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar seems determined to make him practice what he preaches. The new poster shows Bhumi lifting off Ayushmann’s wig as he hides his baldness under it while romancing Yami on the tip of a ship in Titanic style. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the new poster and captioned it, “#Bala ke baalon ki nayya toh kabki doob gayi. Love Story ki nayya paar hoti hai ya nahi, dekhte hai 7th November ko! #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam #JaavedJaaferi @saurabhshuklafilms @maddockfilms #SeemaPahwa @nowitsabhi @sachinjigar @pvijan @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sonymusicindia @officialjiocinema @officialjiostudios (sic).”

Bala seems to be attracting controversies one after another. Recently, when the trailer of the film was released, the makers were criticised for allegedly copying the story of another film – Ujda Chaman that features Sunny Singh in the lead. Now, after the release of the film’s first song, famous music composer, writer and singer Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers for violating copyright law. The singer took to social media to allege that the song titled Don’t Be Shy is a clear copy of his songs Don’t Be Shy and Kangana Tera Ni.

The makers of Bala featured Dr. Zeus’ name in the credit below the YouTube video after his tweet. Rapper Badshah, who has crooned the song, took to Twitter to assure Dr. Zeus that he would look into the matter and would not do anything to upset the fellow singer and one of the many people he truly respects.

Also featuring Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala is slated to hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.