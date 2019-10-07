We don’t know about Bala star Ayushmann Khurrana or Housefull 4 actor Akshay Kumar but Monday surely is “Shaitan Ka Saala“. Lifting up our drooping mood this first working day of the week is a video where the singer-actor is smartly seen tapping into the soon-to-release song from the Farhad Samji-directorial and use it for the marketing of his own upcoming flick with the same name.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the now viral video where he can be seen grooving to Akshay Kumar’s song while sporting the look he carries in Amar Kaushik-directorial. Since Akshay and Ayushmann both essay the character of a balding man named Bala, in their respective upcoming films, the way Ayushmann used it in his favour is what cracked up fans instantly. Ayushmann grooved with his team to the steps laid by Akshay in the teaser of the song and captioned the video, “Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain. #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi (sic).”

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.

As for Ayushmann, the actor plays the role of a young bald man, in Bala, who struggles to meet the societal standards of pretentious beauty. Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles apart from Ayushmann. It is another socially relevant film coming from the timeline of the Badhaai Ho-star. He is known for spearheading films that are equal parts entertaining and meaningful. The movie is scheduled to release on November 22.