The makers of Bala have released the trailer of the film. Featuring Auyushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead, the trailer boasts off many hilarious scenes and some that are bound to make you think. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head.

As the trailer reveals, Ayushmann plays the titular character who loses his hair in his late 20s and therefore, fails to attract women to get married. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla plays the role of his father who tries his best to grow hair on his son’s head. He applies the weirdest of combinations on his head and also makes him practice different yoga asanas in search of benefits but everything goes in vain. Next, the trailer shows the character of Javed Jaffrey taking Bala to a doctor who prepares for a hair transplant but the man refuses to get it done. Watch the trailer to know the whole story:

Ayushmann’s Bala is another peppy film that’s a take on a social issue, much like Kaushik’s Stree (2018) that talked about respecting women and treating them at par with men. Bala features Bhumi Pednekar as a woman who is looked down upon in society because of her dark skin colour. Yami plays Ayushmann’s love interest and together, their chemistry seems to be bringing many funny moments in the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala is set to hit the screens on November 7 this year. After this, Ayushmann is expected to take a break from work for around two months before starting a new project.