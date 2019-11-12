Performing greater than expectations, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, has not only managed to impress the audience pan India but also left fans from international turf smitten. Setting another benchmark, the movie has become Ayushmann’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia as well as beat the records of previous Hollywood and Bollywood films in UAE.

Sharing the latest updates about Bala on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor… First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. (sic)” He added, “#Bala storms #UAE… Opens at No 1 spot *this weekend*… Eclipses biz of #Hollywood films as well as #Indian films… Thu AED 358,462 Fri AED 698,616 Sat AED 408,742 Sun AED 117,383 Total: AED 1,583,203 [₹ 3.08 cr] Note: Doesn’t include #GCC biz. #Bala has a glorious weekend in #GCC… Day-wise admissions… Thu 3414 Fri 6920 Sat 4347 Sun 1717 Total: 16,397 admissions (sic).”

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India. Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.