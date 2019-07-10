Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms has given out an official apology to media for the unfortunate incident that happened during the song launch of their film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. In the official statement, it’s written that they regret the incident and do not intend to disrespect or hurt ‘anyone’s sentiment.’ Here’s the full statement:

“A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya‘s actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.

We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.” (sic)

The film’s lead female actor spoke unprofessionally with a journalist at the launch event, even accusing him of running a ‘smear campaign’ against her. Later, her sister, who claims to be her official spokesperson, started ranting on Twitter, bashing the media and harassing the journalist. She even alleged that the journalist spent three hours with her and even had lunch after which a WhatsApp conversation followed. The journalist denied all the claims and asked the actor to show the screenshots of the messages. No proof has been released on her part yet.

After the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India wrote an official letter to Ekta Kapoor demanding an apology from the actor, the spokesperson even took to social media to announce that her famed sister is never going to apologise. To make it worse, she used crass language against the media and picked upon several journalists, by reiterating that she’s going to continue this inappropriate behaviour.

An apology from the actor is still pending!